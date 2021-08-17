Local school nurses take extra measures to keep students safe

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Playing a significant role this school year in keeping children safe are campus school nurses.

Using the tools they’ve been provided with and months of training over the summer, officials tell us what protocols are in place to tackle COVID-19 on the campuses.

With all eyes on kids this school year, at the first sign of a COVID symptom a series of strict protocols are activated without hesitation in order to keep kids, teachers, and faculty safe from infection.

“You have the fever, the chills, the lethargic, the fatigue, all those, the soreness, the cough, the throat, all those signs and symptoms and with this one, they are also seeing nausea and vomiting.”

UISD health services director Irene Rosales described the symptoms to look out for with COVID and it’s variants parents, in the morning before sending their kids to school, and campus nurses look for in children.

At that point, it would launch a whole series of protocols if a student presents themselves with symptoms.

The first stop would be being sent to campus isolation.

“We have Telemedice also, that we are partnering with Gateway Community Center, and if the parents signed the consent form, we can run COVID, strep, and flu tests.”

The results of each of these are sent to Gateway’s health provider who will then speak to the student and even the parent once he or she arrives on campus.

“By the time mom comes, picks up the child, there’s medication in the pharmacy and the child can stay home.”

Streamlined protocols that officials say will help students recover as quick as possible.

A similar scenario is happening over at Laredo ISD, the district also providing two separate nurses offices on each campus.

“We have our routine nurse clinic which is where we have students who require medication with special treatment throughout the day,” said Graciela Lopez, director of LISD health services. “That’s where they’ll attend to that first aid as well... and then we have our isolation area, which is there is a student who has maybe a fever or not feeling well, then they’ll go ahead and go into that area and wait until the parent... we’ll call them and then the parent will pick them up.”

This is why Lopez says it’s very important for the parents to give the child’s school as many contact numbers as possible.

“Because maybe the parent is at work and can’t answer their cell phone at that time, so we do need as many numbers as possible so that we can call someone that can pickup the child.”

The child would go home with a referral which will include instructions on what the parent will do next before the child is allowed to return to school.

“If they do have symptoms, it’s best they go see their doctor because we do require a PCR test, to be cleared to be able to come back or a doctors note, because some things might look like COVID or it could be allergies, it could be strep throat, could be something else.”

Both Rosales and Lopez are asking parents to please contact them to let them know whether their child is staying home due to COVID symptoms so they can reach out to the school’s attendance clerk and the child’s teachers to let them know.

Both district’s will continue holding vaccine drives for COVID and influenza on their campuses.

They ask parents to keep an eye out for notices on the days and times of the clinics, especially as colder weather approaches.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.