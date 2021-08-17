Mask mandate for schools in San Antonio to remain in effect

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Mask mandates for schools remain in effect in San Antonio Texas.

District Judge Toni Arteaga granted the city and Bexar County a temporary injunction on Monday.

The ruling goes against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates; however, San Antonio officials say masks are needed due to the surge of the Delta Variant in the area.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says, “We expect the state to appeal the judge’s decision and we’ll be there to defend our schoolchildren every step of the way. Regardless of the eventual outcome in court, every day that our unvaccinated children are protected at school by masks is a win for our entire community.”

The courts will consider a permanent injunction tentatively set for December.

