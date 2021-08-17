Advertisement

Pediatric overflow unit plans in the works(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Laredo’s health authority, a 7-year-old arrived to one of the city’s hospitals and had to be transferred with COVID pneumonia.

As Laredo does not have a pediatric overflow unit, he is worried from the expected surge of COVID cases from the re-opening of schools and the Delta variant.

That’s why Doctor Victor Trevino says plans should be in the works to prepare accordingly, although nothing has been finalized yet.

“We have to have a plan here to hold the pediatric patients in what we call a pediatric holding area. This is just a concept, we don’t have anything already planned but we’re starting on the plans. The idea is to have an area where we can have pediatric patients pending transfers, if needed.”

As for kids going back to the classroom, Dr. Trevino believes schools have done a good job with mitigation efforts.

