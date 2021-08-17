Advertisement

Residents upset after water break causes sever damage to vehicles

Water break reported on North Smith
Water break reported on North Smith(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A water break in central Laredo causes major vehicle damages for residents in the area.

Salome Tapia and Marisol Martinez say the water break that happened on Aug. 2 on North Smith Avenue.

Not only did it flood the area, but it also caused rocks and debris to damage their vehicles.

Tapia says when they went to ask the city to help repair the damages, they said they could not help because it was an accident.

Martinez and Tapia says they are unable to get around without their vehicle.

