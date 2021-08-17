Advertisement

Sherriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault

Josue Ramos-Garcia
Josue Ramos-Garcia(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for a slew of charges.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 28-year-old Josue Ramos-Garcia.

Ramos- Garcia is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence and criminal mischief.

He has roughly five feet and four inches, 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 1400 block of San Eduardo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-BUST (2878).

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

