Summer paradise

Dog days of summer
Dog days of summer(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Summer vacation might be over, but these summer temperatures are going to continue to linger, leaving us hot, sunny and humid for the remainder of the month.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees.

We are only going to get hotter from here. On Wednesday, we are looking at a high of 102, and lows in the 80s.

We’ll stay in the 102s for the next few days with little to no shade.

Once we get to the weekend, temperatures will start to decrease just a bit and we’ll see a 30 percent chance of rain.

The rain will carry on into Sunday and Monday.

Last weekend, Austin got hit with some major flooding and a tropical depression is on its way to parts of Florida.

We could see some heavy rain start to pick up by next week.

Keep in mind hurricane season is still not over.

