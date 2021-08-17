TxDOT reminding motorists to drive safe during school year

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In traffic related news, despite the low traffic levels around Texas schools, there were still hundreds of accidents in school zones last year.

As millions of Texas students return to class this week, TXDOT is launching a campaign to help keep kids safe when on their way to school.

Txdot says the most common causes for crashes in school zones are failure to control speed, distracted driving, or failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign or driveway.

The agency is urging drivers to slow down, stay alert and follow all traffic laws to keep kids safe and to avoid any citations.

You can view tips on how to have a safe morning commute during the school year below.

Tips for Driving in School Zones

• Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last school year, and expect more vehicles on the road as many students will be returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

• Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

• Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

• Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

• Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

• Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

Tips for Drivers Sharing the Road with School Buses

• Follow at a safe distance, keeping in mind that school buses make frequent stops.

• Always remain alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

• Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of which direction you’re headed. Continue your trip once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing or the bus driver signals it’s okay to pass.

• Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.

Tips for Children Walking or Biking to School

• Always use sidewalks. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.

• Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before proceeding.

• Always obey crossing guards.

• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

• Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.

• Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

• Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

• Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.