Vehicle bursts into flames after accident on Cuatro Vientos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a rollover accident that happened in south Laredo yesterday afternoon.

The Laredo Fire Department, and Border Patrol responded to an incident at the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Lomas Del Sur at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics arrived and found a car fully engulfed in flames and a pick-up truck that was rolled over on its side.

A 38-year-old man was the driver of the truck and the only patient at the scene.

He was assessed on scene and refused transportation.

