Agents find drugs, guns and money during hotel search

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A welfare check leads to the seizure, of drugs, guns and several thousands of dollars in cash.

Agents were conducting a registration check on Highway 16 when the driver came to an abrupt stop and several people got out and fled into the brush.

Moments later, agents were notified about two people who fit the description at a local hotel.

Officers arrived at the room and found two handguns, personal amounts of meth, and drug paraphernalia along with $7,000.

Freer Police seized the weapons and money and the individuals are expected to face charges.

