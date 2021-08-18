Advertisement

Boiling heat, summer stench

Hot and sunny forecast
Hot and sunny forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We might be expecting a slight chance of rain, but things are still going to stay pretty heated.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the low 80s and see a high of about 102 degrees, with a slight chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will be short-lived, as we expect a hot and sunny day on Thursday at 103.

On Friday, we will drop just a tad but we’ll remain in the hundreds at 101.

Then on Saturday, we’ll hit a high of 99 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we start the next week, we’ll remain in the hundreds and stay that way until mid-week next week.

We are still in the midst of hurricane season, so don’t rule out the possibility of thunderstorms just yet.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders involved in accident on Springfield
Patrol car crashes into ambulance on Springfield and Del Mar
Car bursts into flames on Cuatro Vientos
Vehicle bursts into flames after accident on Cuatro Vientos
File photo
UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa addresses children returning to school
Water break reported on North Smith
Man pleads with city to help pay for damages from water break

Latest News

Dog days of summer
Summer paradise
Hot first day of school
Always summer
Endless summer
Trapped in another endless summer
Island in the sun
Island in the sun