Boiling heat, summer stench

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We might be expecting a slight chance of rain, but things are still going to stay pretty heated.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the low 80s and see a high of about 102 degrees, with a slight chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will be short-lived, as we expect a hot and sunny day on Thursday at 103.

On Friday, we will drop just a tad but we’ll remain in the hundreds at 101.

Then on Saturday, we’ll hit a high of 99 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we start the next week, we’ll remain in the hundreds and stay that way until mid-week next week.

We are still in the midst of hurricane season, so don’t rule out the possibility of thunderstorms just yet.

