Border Patrol continues to protect border amidst targeted attacks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol is seeing several instances where suspects have used firearms to shoot at several federal agents in Texas and in California; in each case agents were able to take cover and protect themselves.

The agency says it is continuing to provide border and national security to the American people despite the recent attacks against them along the border.

These attacks are a reminder that criminals will stop at nothing to conduct illegal activity.

Threats and assaults against CBP personnel are taken very seriously.

Border Patrol is collaborating with U.S. Federal and Mexican law enforcement authorities regarding the recent incidents which are being investigated.

Violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

