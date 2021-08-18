CBP agents arrest man wanted for rape out of Albuquerque

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a man Mexican National wanted for rape out of New Mexico.

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 16 when agents at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a driver to secondary inspection.

By using a biometric database system, records revealed that 28-year-old Jose Jorge Romanis Beltran had an outstanding warrant for rape out of Bernalillo County in Albuquerque New Mexico.

The man was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.