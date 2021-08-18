Advertisement

CBP agents arrest man wanted for rape out of Albuquerque

File: CBP officer escorts a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.
File: CBP officer escorts a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a man Mexican National wanted for rape out of New Mexico.

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 16 when agents at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a driver to secondary inspection.

By using a biometric database system, records revealed that 28-year-old Jose Jorge Romanis Beltran had an outstanding warrant for rape out of Bernalillo County in Albuquerque New Mexico.

The man was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools
First responders involved in accident on Springfield
Patrol car crashes into ambulance on Springfield and Del Mar
Car bursts into flames on Cuatro Vientos
Vehicle bursts into flames after accident on Cuatro Vientos
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa addresses children returning to school
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa
Laredo health expert weighs in students returning to classrooms amid Delta surge

Latest News

Nimble robots crush parkour course
Robots test their parkour skills
Nimble robots crush parkour course
Laredo 550
550 Pizzeria competes in Las Vegas
Ribbon cutting ceremony for county facility
County hold ribbon cutting ceremony for health and wellness center