City of Laredo reports 29 additional COVID variants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the city, 29 additional variants of concern are being reported, including 1 Gamma and 28 Delta variants.

The most recent date of collection was August 2nd, according to the Department of State Health Services.

All cases are already outside of the infectious period and considered recovered, except two that are currently hospitalized.

The two hospitalized individuals have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

With these new 29 variant cases, the total variant count in our area to date is 52... 3 Alpha, 41 delta, and 8 Gamma.

There is also a slight increase in Laredo and Webb County’s hospitalization rate.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, based on the data collected as of Tuesday, the hospitalization rate is 21.13%.

For the 16th consecutive day, there are zero ICU beds are available.

