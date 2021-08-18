Advertisement

Flexible jobs available for parents

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With more students returning to in-person school, an opportunity for parents who want to look for work while their children are back in class.

Nearly two million part-time and flexible jobs have been posted in the U.S. between June and July, according to staffing firm “People Ready.”

Retail associates top the list of most in-demand flexible jobs.

They are followed by warehouse workers, personal shoppers, inventory associates, servers, and restaurant hosts.

