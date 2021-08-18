Holiday consumer outlook revealed in new survey

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - American consumers’ plans—preferences-and expectations for the 2021 holiday shopping season are revealed.

Customer data platform “Treasure Data” has unveiled the results of a survey.

Two-thirds of consumers (66%) are buying online now more than they did prior to the pandemic.

Nearly half (47%) plan to do a combination of in-store and online shopping for the holidays.

But more than one-third (39%) say they will skip brick-and-mortar altogether in favor of e-commerce options.

