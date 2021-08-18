Advertisement

Holiday consumer outlook revealed in new survey

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - American consumers’ plans—preferences-and expectations for the 2021 holiday shopping season are revealed.

Customer data platform “Treasure Data” has unveiled the results of a survey.

Two-thirds of consumers (66%) are buying online now more than they did prior to the pandemic.

Nearly half (47%) plan to do a combination of in-store and online shopping for the holidays.

But more than one-third (39%) say they will skip brick-and-mortar altogether in favor of e-commerce options.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders involved in accident on Springfield
Patrol car crashes into ambulance on Springfield and Del Mar
Car bursts into flames on Cuatro Vientos
Vehicle bursts into flames after accident on Cuatro Vientos
File photo
UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa addresses children returning to school
Water break reported on North Smith
Man pleads with city to help pay for damages from water break

Latest News

People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti's hardest-hit areas still await aid after quake
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Holiday shopping outlook
Holiday Shopping Outlook
Border Patrol continues to protect border amidst targeted attacks