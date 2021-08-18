Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A district judge denies a temporary restraining order filed by a UISD parent who is against the mask mandate.

The document was filed yesterday by Pedro D. Lopez against UISD.

On Wednesday afternoon, 341st district judge Beckie Palomo presided over the hearing on whether she would approve Lopez’s petition.

Lopez’s claims that his children tried to attend school but were expelled for not wearing a face mask.

In the hearing, Lopez said “my children have been precluded from attending school. The fact that they were told, they cannot enter school because you’re not wearing a mask is equivalent to an expulsion. For them to be expelled from school violates the constitution. It violates article 1 section 19 for they are being deprived from a right. Which right is that, that’s the right for free education in the state of Texas.”

At one of the schools, not named in the document, told Lopez he could file a religious or medical exemption form.

This would allow his children not to wear a mask, Lopez says those exemptions are not applicable to him.

UISD’s attorney, Juan Cruz, says this was not the case.

“His kids have not been expelled from UISD, in fact the kids stated that they wanted to wear masks, but Mr. Lopez took them out of UISD and did not allow them to stay” Cruz said.

Cruz expressed his concern of overrunning the courts with cases relating to school mask mandates.

“We need to give our educational institutions the right to remedy these issues that they have, such as mask wearing before having the courts intervene” Cruz said.

Cruz mentioned Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandates changes from restrictions to liftings in the past few months.

“This is at a time when in-state hospitals are experiencing very, very high … in fact, for the last months we had 400% of increase in hospitalizations. Post elective surgeries have been postponed, in Webb County in particular we have a higher hospitalization rate than others 13.1% to be exact. Those in the vulnerable population, those that are unvaccinated are at an increased serious risk or death due to COVID-19” Cruz said.

Lopez expressed his rights and responded to Cruz’s arguments.

“The consequence of not wearing a mask, relying on the Governors executive order, which is not void. No court has said that it violates or is unconstitutional amounts to depravation of access of education” Lopez said.

Lopez says it’s irrelevant in this case if masks prevent the spread of the virus.

“Whether they are any significant value if they prevent COVID is always a matter of speculation. The only test, study regarding facemasks that really matters is that of Landmark Danish Study. Because that study was not an observational study but a randomized controlled study. That study came to show that the masks have insignificant value.” Lopez said.

He went on to argue the district’s decision to “disregard the governors law.”

Cruz went on to say that the Governors orders do not have the authority to usurp the board of trustee’s authority that was given by the Texas legislation.

Judge Palomo asked regarding the expulsion claims made by Lopez.

“What it is ever communicated to Mr. Lopez or any member of his family that his children were expelled? What options were the family given?” Palomo said.

Cruz says Lopez was given the options to file a medical or religious exemption for his children.

Judge Palomo advised Lopez to use the administrative remedies available to him.

