KGNS remembers loss of loved one due to COVID

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With so many victims claimed by the coronavirus in more than a year and a half, the KGNS family of stations continues to mourn the loss of a loved one.

Tuesday marks the anniversary of the passing of Olga Ramirez. She was a beloved member of the KGNS family and a year ago she was taken by COVID-19.

She was a familiar face around our office for more than 35 years and the people who had grown to know her in that time still miss her and remember her fondly.

She joined her husband Raul who had also passed away earlier in that month.

