Advertisement

Laredo Police Department helps with school zone traffic

Laredo Police Department helps with school zone traffic
Laredo Police Department helps with school zone traffic(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the school year starts up and drivers adjust to having school buses around again, new safety measures are being put in place.

With the help of the Laredo Police Department, UISD says officers will be shadowing school buses on their routes.

This partnership will only be for a week, but the district will look into whether it is needed throughout the year.

“As you know, schools started this week,” said Officer Cesar Orozco. “We are enforcing anyone that disregards a bus stop. So if you fail to stop while the bus is loading or unloading children, you will be fined. The fine can go up to $1,400. We are also looking at speeding in the school zones, use of phones, or distracted drivers.”

LPD says drivers should watch out for children, especially in the morning and afternoon when they are being dropped off.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools
First responders involved in accident on Springfield
Patrol car crashes into ambulance on Springfield and Del Mar
Car bursts into flames on Cuatro Vientos
Vehicle bursts into flames after accident on Cuatro Vientos
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa
Laredo health expert weighs in students returning to classrooms amid Delta surge
LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases
LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases

Latest News

File: CBP officer escorts a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.
CBP agents arrest man wanted for rape out of Albuquerque
Nimble robots crush parkour course
Robots test their parkour skills
Nimble robots crush parkour course
Laredo 550
550 Pizzeria competes in Las Vegas