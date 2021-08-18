Laredo Police Department helps with school zone traffic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the school year starts up and drivers adjust to having school buses around again, new safety measures are being put in place.

With the help of the Laredo Police Department, UISD says officers will be shadowing school buses on their routes.

This partnership will only be for a week, but the district will look into whether it is needed throughout the year.

“As you know, schools started this week,” said Officer Cesar Orozco. “We are enforcing anyone that disregards a bus stop. So if you fail to stop while the bus is loading or unloading children, you will be fined. The fine can go up to $1,400. We are also looking at speeding in the school zones, use of phones, or distracted drivers.”

LPD says drivers should watch out for children, especially in the morning and afternoon when they are being dropped off.

