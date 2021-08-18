Advertisement

LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After several social media posts alleging Laredo ISD had sent out a letter to parents regarding COVID positive cases, KGNS reached out to the district to confirm whether it was true or not.

In a statement, LISD said:

“The health and safety of our students and staff remains a district priority. Laredo ISD is committed to following all CDC protocols and will continue monitoring the health trends of our school community in order to respond accordingly.

We urge all of our community members to get their COVID-19 vaccine. LISD is scheduling vaccine clinics in the very near future and will share those details soon.”

LISD did not confirm or deny if parents were notified of any positive COVID cases connected to a campus.

