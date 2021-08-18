Advertisement

Mayor takes part in border environmental forum

Ambassador of Mexico to the U.S., Esteban Moctezuma Barragán and Mayor Pete Saenz
Ambassador of Mexico to the U.S., Esteban Moctezuma Barragán and Mayor Pete Saenz
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz represented our city during the North American Development Bank’s Border Environmental Forum in San Antonio.

The forum brings together several local, and state officials, private sector developers, and others to learn and discuss topics such as binational relationships between the U.S. and Mexico as well as projects that help the environment.

Mayor Saenz says he was pleased to meet the keynote speaker and ambassador of Mexico to the U.S., Esteban Moctezuma Barragán

The mayor says Moctezuma was eager to learn more about the number one inland port and he looks forward to working with him to enhance our binational well-being.

