McDonald’s adds new bakery item

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - McDonald’s is adding a new glazed doughnut to its bakery lineup.

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.

It hits menus at U.S. locations starting September 1st, for a limited time.

Like its other bakery items, the doughnut will be available all day.

It’s the first change to the McCafé bakery lineup, which launched in November 2020 to help boost the chain’s once-lagging breakfast sales.

It includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin, and cinnamon roll.

