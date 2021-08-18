McDonald’s adds new bakery item

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - McDonald’s is adding a new glazed doughnut to its bakery lineup.

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.

It hits menus at U.S. locations starting September 1st, for a limited time.

Like its other bakery items, the doughnut will be available all day.

It’s the first change to the McCafé bakery lineup, which launched in November 2020 to help boost the chain’s once-lagging breakfast sales.

It includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin, and cinnamon roll.

