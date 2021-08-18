Advertisement

New Girl Scout cookies coming soon

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Girl scouts are calling on all chocolate lovers!

The Girl Scout cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The “Adventurefuls” cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announcing new cookie business badges.

They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

Girl Scout cookie season runs January through April.

