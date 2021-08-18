Advertisement

Nimble robots crush parkour course

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Robotics scientists have proven that a multi-level obstacle course is no match for a pair of robots programmed for parkour!

Parkour is a high-intensity activity of moving rapidly across a series of obstacles.

Made famous by countless skilled athletes on the internet and one bumbling boss on “The Office”.

Two Atlas robots from the scientists at Boston Dynamics showed off their ability and agility by handling a complex obstacle course with ease.

The engineers say they want to build on specific movements used in parkour in hopes of giving the bounding bots the same dexterity as an adult human

