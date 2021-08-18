Nonprofit brings its own version of “The Voice” to Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit organization is inviting talented musicians to belt their lungs out for a worthy cause!

The Women’s City Club is hosting open call auditions for its, “The Voice of Laredo” fundraiser.

Singers ages 15 and up are invited to sing their hearts out during a singing competition that mirrors the hit tv show.

Contestants will be able to compete for thousands of dollars which will go to the charity of their choosing.

Try outs will take place next Wednesday, August 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Monte Carlo ballroom.

For more information you can call, 214-280-0636 or 956-763-9960.

