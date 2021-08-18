Texas parent assaults teacher, rips off her facemask

AUSTIN, TX. (KGNS) - An Austin elementary teacher is still preparing her classroom and recovering after having her mask ripped off during a meeting with a parent earlier this week.

It happened just days after the district instituted a mask mandate.

The teacher was not injured, but district officials say it was upsetting, nonetheless.

Just two days before Eanes ISD kids returned to campus, parents received an e-mail alerting them that another parent physically assaulted a teacher, and ripped a mask off her face.

In another instance, parents yelled at a teacher to take off her mask.

These incidents were enough to push Ryan Clinton and his wife to pull their first grader out of Eanes ISD in search of a virtual option.

The district’s superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard says no charges will be filed this time.

Leonard says, “My staff members need to be treated with respect. Period. Keep it off our school grounds and keep it out of my classrooms. The kids are watching.”

He says teachers and staff are doing their best during this unfortunate situation.

But he emphasized the Travis County order mandating masks doesn’t give them many tools to enforce compliance.

“We’re gonna encourage masks, but I’m gonna respect them either way. And we are not gonna be the mask police”, said Leonard.

That’s what Jennifer Stevens and members of her group, Eanes Kids First are asking of the district, rallying on Tuesday night against forced masking.

Stevens says some of those things need to start at home and not be taught by the district without the parents.

And while her family won’t be wearing masks in class.

Stevens says, “Violence of any kind any time is unacceptable so we need to understand what happened. We got to love and support our teachers always.”

Over the past two weeks, a historic tug-of-war between Texas school districts and Abbott has ensued, as more and more children become affected by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Experts report the variant is more aggressive with children than previous strains and children younger than 12 are still not eligible to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

