Texas Supreme Court rules absent lawmakers can be arrested
By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state House can compel the attendance of its members by civil arrest.

The ruling overturns an order from a lower court earlier this month.

At issue, is the absence of the majority of House Democrats since July 12th.

They left the state during the first special session in order to prevent GOP efforts to pass restrictive voting legislation.

The state House speaker last week signed 52 civil arrest warrants for the Democrats who were absent without excuse.

However, a state district judge issued a temporary restraining order... And no arrests were made.

Shortly after the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday the Texas Attorney General’s office tweeted, “House Democrats were elected to do a job - and it is time for them to come home and do just that, regardless of if the outcome doesn’t lean in their favor.”

