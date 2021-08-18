Advertisement

UISD to hold regular scheduled board meeting

File photo: UISD Board meeting
File photo: UISD Board meeting(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As students continue their first week of school, the UISD Board of Trustees will meet for its regular scheduled board meeting.

On Wednesday afternoon, the board will discuss several items including adopting an official budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year as well as a resolution to a adopt a 2021 tax rate.

Board members will also discuss the possibility of providing emergency paid sick leave for vaccinated UISD employees.

And they will also discuss a building contract with Leyen decker construction for the Ricardo Molina Middle School to increase the contract guaranteed maximum price amount for landscaping improvements including improvements to the football field.

That meeting will take place today at 5:30 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student activity complex.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders involved in accident on Springfield
Patrol car crashes into ambulance on Springfield and Del Mar
Car bursts into flames on Cuatro Vientos
Vehicle bursts into flames after accident on Cuatro Vientos
File photo
UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa addresses children returning to school
Water break reported on North Smith
Man pleads with city to help pay for damages from water break

Latest News

Agents seize guns and money
Agents find drugs, guns and money during hotel search
Ambassador of Mexico to the U.S., Esteban Moctezuma Barragán and Mayor Pete Saenz
Mayor takes part in border environmental forum
Hot and sunny forecast
Boiling heat, summer stench
550 Pizzeria Seeks World Title