UISD to hold regular scheduled board meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As students continue their first week of school, the UISD Board of Trustees will meet for its regular scheduled board meeting.

On Wednesday afternoon, the board will discuss several items including adopting an official budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year as well as a resolution to a adopt a 2021 tax rate.

Board members will also discuss the possibility of providing emergency paid sick leave for vaccinated UISD employees.

And they will also discuss a building contract with Leyen decker construction for the Ricardo Molina Middle School to increase the contract guaranteed maximum price amount for landscaping improvements including improvements to the football field.

That meeting will take place today at 5:30 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student activity complex.

