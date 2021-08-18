Advertisement

UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Pictures on social media showing crowded conditions began circulating after the first day school, concerning many parents about the lack of space.

The pictures showed students at some of UISD’s biggest high schools were not practicing social distancing.

A UISD official told KGNS what efforts are being done to address the problem and the ideas they are thinking of putting into practice.

“They’re looking at maybe different lunch schedules, maybe adding an additional lunch schedule within the same time that we have and that it doesn’t interfere with the instructional time,” said Amparo Lanese from UISD communications. “For the ones at the halls, the district has recommended to the high schools and middle schools, to tell the students to walk on one side of the hall, like some students on the right side, some students on the left side, like we do when we’re driving.”

The district says they are still looking into all possibilities that prevents crowding in the hallways.

