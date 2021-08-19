Advertisement

Agents foil human smuggling attempt near Rio Grande

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents foiled another smuggling attempt in north west Laredo.

Using remote video surveillance system, agents were able to detect several individuals crossing the Rio Grande.

Agents arrived at the scene and were able to arrest ten undocumented immigrants as they were attempted to load into a silver SUV.

The driver of the SUV managed to flee on foot as the agents arrived.

The vehicle was seized and will be processed for evidence.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
File photo
UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools
LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases
LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Laredo Police Department
Mines Road flyover closed to traveling public
File photo: Laredo Police entrance exam
Potential police officers to take entrance exam
File photo: Run on Runway press conference in 2020
City to announce details for upcoming Run on the Runway
Throwback Thursday
Neverending summer