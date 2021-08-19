Agents foil human smuggling attempt near Rio Grande

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents foiled another smuggling attempt in north west Laredo.

Using remote video surveillance system, agents were able to detect several individuals crossing the Rio Grande.

Agents arrived at the scene and were able to arrest ten undocumented immigrants as they were attempted to load into a silver SUV.

The driver of the SUV managed to flee on foot as the agents arrived.

The vehicle was seized and will be processed for evidence.

