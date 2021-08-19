Advertisement

City to announce details for upcoming Run on the Runway

File photo: Run on Runway press conference in 2020
File photo: Run on Runway press conference in 2020(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A special run that was supposed to take place at an unusual course a before the pandemic, is finally taking off.

After roughly a year and a half, runners will be able to lace up their shoes for a race on the tarmac.

On Thursday morning, the City of Laredo will announce the details for its upcoming 5K on the runway at the Laredo International Airport.

It’s the first race of its kind and will play host to runners from all over the world.

The event will include prizes for participants, including a vacation to a Mexican beach.

The press conference will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m.; meanwhile the run will take place on Saturday, October 9.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
File photo
UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools
LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases
LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Police entrance exam
Potential police officers to take entrance exam
Throwback Thursday
Neverending summer
Mexican workers arrive to Laredo to get COVID-19 vaccine
Mexican workers arrive to Laredo to get COVID-19 vaccine
Mexican workers get vaccinated