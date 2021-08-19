City to announce details for upcoming Run on the Runway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A special run that was supposed to take place at an unusual course a before the pandemic, is finally taking off.

After roughly a year and a half, runners will be able to lace up their shoes for a race on the tarmac.

On Thursday morning, the City of Laredo will announce the details for its upcoming 5K on the runway at the Laredo International Airport.

It’s the first race of its kind and will play host to runners from all over the world.

The event will include prizes for participants, including a vacation to a Mexican beach.

The press conference will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m.; meanwhile the run will take place on Saturday, October 9.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.