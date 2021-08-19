Governor Abbott receives antibody treatment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is said to not have any symptoms and is in isolation undergoing treatment.

Here’s what we know about the treatment the governor is receiving: It’s called monoclonal antibodies made by a company called Regeneron.

It’s FDA approved and it’s a one-time infusion of antibodies, designed to attack the virus before it takes a hold on your body.

It’s given during the first few days of the illness.

”It’s recommended for individuals who are at a high risk of getting very sick but they are not at that stage of getting very sick.,” said Dr. Sarah Ross. “And so it’s given in that outpatient setting, not in a hospital setting typically.”

The treatment is widely available, but it has to be prescribed by a doctor.

