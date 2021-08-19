Advertisement

Health department hosting virtual conference for mothers

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of breastfeeding awareness month, our city health department is continuing to hold conversations about how to build a heathy baby and mother.

Today, the health department and Laredo Health Coalition will host a Mind and Body of Mother and Baby conference, all online.

Experts will provide new mothers and mothers to be some tips on how to nurture their child while also keeping up with their own well-being.

The event will take place this morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Webex.

To register you can call or text 956-236-9697.

There will be a free car seat to the first 30 registered attendees.

