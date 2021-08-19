Advertisement

House fire reported in south Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last night, fire crews responded to the 2700 block of Palo Blanco for a house reportedly on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story residence actively burning.

Firefighters managed to extinguish flames without injury and managed to evacuate all those inside.

AEP was called to the scene and the electrical meter was removed.

American Red Cross was advised of those affected by the incident. The case remains under investigation.

