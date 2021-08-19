Man caught after trying sneak heroin into Webb County Jail

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is caught for his alleged attempt to sneak heroin into a local jail.

Correctional officers noticed 39-year-old Roberto Melendez appearing nervous while receiving a body scan to enter into the Webb County Jail.

After further inspection, officers found 90 black tar heroin doses wrapped in foil, a method that is used by organized crime.

Melendez, who was brought into the jail on possession of controlled substance and possession of a firearm, was then arrested on additional possession inside a jail.

“This interception shows that our correctional officers are highly trained to find drugs, no matter how creative the inmates try to get,” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar. “It also shows that criminals can get very desperate to satisfy their addiction.”

His total bond was set at $25,000.

