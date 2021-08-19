Advertisement

Man rescued after car ends up in river

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is rescued after his vehicle ended up in the river this morning.

According to Laredo Police, they responded to the call.

Images have been sent out by police that show Border Patrol Rescue Units in the river.

At this time, we know A 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The case remains under investigation.

