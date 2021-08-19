LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is rescued after his vehicle ended up in the river this morning.

According to Laredo Police, they responded to the call.

Man rescued after car ends up in river (BP)

Images have been sent out by police that show Border Patrol Rescue Units in the river.

At this time, we know A 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The case remains under investigation.

