Mexican workers arrive to Laredo to get COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A bi-national partnership between the United States and Monterrey is helping speed up the economic recovery from the pandemic.

About 25,000 people from Monterrey at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge will get vaccines over the next couple of weeks.

“Today we start with mostly with 40 buses. We are more or less 900 hundred people. Mostly youth, people from 19 to 39 year old that haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated in Mexico.”

Samuel Garcia, the recent winner of the governorship for the state of Nuevo Leon, stood by his famous wife, social media influencer Mariana Rodriguez.

They not only traveled to the border alongside 40 buses from Monterrey, but took advantage of the services being offered. They were both vaccinated.

“Thank god it’s Johnson. It’s a one dose vaccine. So, there’s no need to come again. We are going to be very well cared with these doses and return to Nuevo Leon to go to work and be safe.”

All of the passengers are employed workers and they’re being brought in different stages.

At the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, more than 40 buses from Monterrey were filled, mostly with factory workers starting next week. More than a thousand doses will be given out each day.

“There is a surplus of these vaccines in the state of Texas and we are taking advantage of that.”

Juan Carlos Mendoza, the consulate general, says the vaccines are being utilized before they expire.

One worker told KGNS that for now, there are not many vaccines in our state, so why not take the opportunity to get vaccinated?

“The more vaccines, the more we’re going to be healthier and the quicker we’re going to be able to open the frontier, the border that we both need for the commerce and the economy to grow again.”

Transportation for the workers was free and ultimately paid by Mexico.

On Wednesday, between 800 and 900 vaccines were applied.

On Thursday, about 700, and next Monday they should average about 1,000 people a day.

