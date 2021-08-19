Advertisement

Mines Road flyover closed to traveling public

Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of road closures could affect your Thursday morning commute.

According to police, the Mines Road flyover towards I-35 has been reduced to one lane.

As a result, the Del Mar and Santa Maria exit from the flyover has also been closed to the traveling public.

During this time, motorists are asked to find an alternate route to get to their destination and expect some extra traffic.

