Neverending summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s Throwback Thursday and do you remember when Texas had freezing cold temperatures?

Well, six months later, it’s a completely different story!

On Thursday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of 104 degrees, which is probably one of our hottest days yet.

Things will dwindle down just a bit on Friday, but 101 degrees is still scorching hot!

We’ll hit a high of 99 degrees on Saturday with a 20 percent chance of rain that will be short lived.

By next week, on Sunday, we’ll start out in the upper 90s and be in the hundreds from there.

Overall, it’s going to take some time to get to those cool fall temperature that everybody loves.

Hopefully it comes sooner than later.

