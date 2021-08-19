Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amidst the spread of the contagious Delta variant, the Laredo health authority confirms reports of COVID infections among schools and even nursing homes.

Medical officials are now trying to remedy the situation by planning for a pediatric overflow unit and adding state nurses to help at local hospitals.

Less than a week into the start of in-person classes and there are already reports of COVID infections.

“Currently there have been some reports of infections among the schools and we have seen and expect that most of these cases would be community acquired and of course taken to the schools later on,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

On Wednesday morning, Dr. Trevino confirmed the news, saying the cases are being investigated by the health department and contact tracing is underway.

As far as the pediatric overflow unit that has been discussed, the doctor clarifies that this is not a pediatric intensive care unit since our area does not have the equipment or specialized personnel to manage that.

“This pediatric holding area is an option of last resort and if we get to this point, god help us, hopefully not.”

COVID isn’t only identified in the school environment, but is also popping up among our most vulnerable.

“An increase in our nursing homes is also present. We’re highly encouraging these booster shots to the nursing home populations that we’re seeing an increase of infections within these environments.”

Data shared with KGNS shows that there are 9 positive nursing home residents, and all individuals are vaccinated.

According to Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, Laredo Medical Center and Doctors Hospital have gotten help from state nurses.

This now allows them to open up 22 additional beds.

With even more help coming next week, that will add an additional 30 to 40 more beds.

City officials are hoping that once all state nurses arrive, they will have upwards of 140 beds available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.