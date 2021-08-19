Potential police officers to take entrance exam

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 800 potential police professionals will be put to the test today, literally!

Today the Laredo Police Department will hold its written entrance exam for those who applied for a position at the force.

Registration will begin promptly at 8:15 a.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

All applicants must present a valid driver’s license to register.

If presenting a renewal card, you must also present another form of ID.

The police department strongly recommends face coverings for the safety of all applicants.

A very good luck to those taking the exam today.

