Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo family is asking for the community’s help after their loved one was injured in a hit and run accident over the weekend.

Last Sunday, August 15th the crash took place at the intersection of Santa Martha and Organo Boulevard at around 9 p.m.

The video shows a man in his 20′s riding his skateboard down the street when a black car comes out of no where, leaving him helpless.

As a result of the accident the young man now has a broken collar bone and a dislocated ankle.

The family is asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, the Salinas family speaks out about this tragic incident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.