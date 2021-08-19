Advertisement

Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo family is asking for the community’s help after their loved one was injured in a hit and run accident over the weekend.

Last Sunday, August 15th the crash took place at the intersection of Santa Martha and Organo Boulevard at around 9 p.m.

The video shows a man in his 20′s riding his skateboard down the street when a black car comes out of no where, leaving him helpless.

As a result of the accident the young man now has a broken collar bone and a dislocated ankle.

The family is asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, the Salinas family speaks out about this tragic incident.

