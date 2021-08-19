Advertisement

Webb County hosting COVID-19 booster shot drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County will be offering a COVID-19 third shot to residents next Wednesday.

The county is offering the booster shot to several vulnerable individuals.

Some of those who may need an additional vaccine include those who are receiving active cancer treatment, are immunocompromised, have had an organ transplant, and those with advanced or untreated HIV.

For more information on who needs an additional vaccine, you can call Webb County Public Health at (956) 523-4741.

The booster shot will be given next Wednesday, August 25th from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Webb County Fair Pavilion.

