Agents arrest two gang members during smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of undocumented immigrants with gang ties are arrested during a human smuggling bust.

Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint searched a tractor trailer after a canine alerted agents to concealed humans.

Agents found a large group of undocumented people inside the trailer, two of which had criminal records.

Records revealed that 26-year-old Jorge Pacas-Serrano was an MS-13 Gang member and had prior removals from the U.S.

Another individual identified as 29-year-old Martha Monge-Rivera was also an MS-13 gang member and had prior immigration issues.

Both were arrested and taken into custody.

