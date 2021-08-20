Advertisement

Agents and Laredo Police shut down two stash houses

Agents shut down two stash houses in central Laredo
Agents shut down two stash houses in central Laredo(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are arrested after agents shut down two stash houses.

Border Patrol and Laredo Police searched two distinct stash house in central Laredo and found several people that were believed to be in the country illegally.

The agency says these houses continue to highlight the teamwork and collaboration between its law enforcement partners.

