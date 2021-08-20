Agents and Laredo Police shut down two stash houses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are arrested after agents shut down two stash houses.

Border Patrol and Laredo Police searched two distinct stash house in central Laredo and found several people that were believed to be in the country illegally.

The agency says these houses continue to highlight the teamwork and collaboration between its law enforcement partners.

