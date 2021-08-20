Agents and law enforcement foil smuggling attempts along I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least a dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and law enforcement foiled four human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on August 18th when agents at the Cotulla Station conducted a traffic stop and found three undocumented individuals inside the vehicle. Later that evening, agents received a tip from Encinal Police about a vehicle that drove through a ranch near mile marker 47. Agents searched the area and found four undocumented immigrants.

Shortly after midnight, agents conducted another traffic stop near mile marker 72, where the driver and multiple passengers ran out. Fortunately, the driver and an undocumented person were taken into custody.

The last incident happened near mile marker 89 when agents conducted a traffic stop and seven indviduals fled into the brush.

Agents were able to search the area and arrest all of them.

The undocumented immigrants were determined to be from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

All vehicles were seized by law enforcement.

