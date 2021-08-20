Advertisement

City announces suspension of migrant transfers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city announces an indefinite suspension of the transportation of asylum seekers.

City officials say that Thursday was the last day they transported busloads of refugees, immigrants, and migrants to other cities in Texas.

The city will be reimbursed for the money spent on their travels, which began in August.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he has arranged for close to two million dollars to be awarded to Laredo through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA.

The grant established in 1983 has been expanded to include humanitarian assistance.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Friday morning. We will have more details as they become available.

