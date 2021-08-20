City to donate school supplies to elementary students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the first week of school in the books, the City of Laredo wants to continue with its back to school efforts.

On Friday morning, Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr will be visiting several schools in his district for the fourth annual elementary school supply assistance program.

A total of 600 backpacks with supplies will be distributed along the selected underprivileged students.

It will get underway this morning at 9 a.m., they will start at Sanchez Ochoa Elementary, Alma Pierce, Tarver, Milton and finish off at Ryan Elementary.

