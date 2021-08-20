City to re-open infusion center
Published: Aug. 20, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to treat the amount of active coronavirus cases, the city of Laredo will team up with Texas Division of Emergency Management to re-open the infusion center.
The facility will include 30 beds and administer monoclonal antibodies for a faster recovery for those who have experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms.
The purpose is to assist hospitals in increasing capacity for high risk patients.
The center will be located at the Haynes Recreation Center will begin operating this morning at 7 a.m.
