City to re-open infusion center

File photo: Infusion center
File photo: Infusion center
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to treat the amount of active coronavirus cases, the city of Laredo will team up with Texas Division of Emergency Management to re-open the infusion center.

The facility will include 30 beds and administer monoclonal antibodies for a faster recovery for those who have experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms.

The purpose is to assist hospitals in increasing capacity for high risk patients.

The center will be located at the Haynes Recreation Center will begin operating this morning at 7 a.m.

