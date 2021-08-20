Heat of the moment
Aug. 20, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the heat of the moment, telling us to hold on for just one more month.
On Friday, we’ll start our day humid and muggy in the 80s. We’ll see a high on Friday of about 102.
We could see some changes on Saturday. It will be hot’ however, we could see a 30 percent chance of rain during the evening.
Now as we prepare to start the second week of school, things will remain in the hundreds.
Temperature’s will dwindle down a bit by Thursday of next week.
Overall, its’ still the summer season in Laredo, so prepare for some more heat!
