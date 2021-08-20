Advertisement

Heat of the moment

Friday forecast feeling
Friday forecast feeling(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the heat of the moment, telling us to hold on for just one more month.

On Friday, we’ll start our day humid and muggy in the 80s. We’ll see a high on Friday of about 102.

We could see some changes on Saturday. It will be hot’ however, we could see a 30 percent chance of rain during the evening.

Now as we prepare to start the second week of school, things will remain in the hundreds.

Temperature’s will dwindle down a bit by Thursday of next week.

Overall, its’ still the summer season in Laredo, so prepare for some more heat!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Man caught after trying sneak heroin into Webb County Jail
Man caught after trying sneak heroin into Webb County Jail

Latest News

Throwback Thursday
Neverending summer
Hot and sunny forecast
Boiling heat, summer stench
Dog days of summer
Summer paradise
Hot first day of school
Always summer