LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the heat of the moment, telling us to hold on for just one more month.

On Friday, we’ll start our day humid and muggy in the 80s. We’ll see a high on Friday of about 102.

We could see some changes on Saturday. It will be hot’ however, we could see a 30 percent chance of rain during the evening.

Now as we prepare to start the second week of school, things will remain in the hundreds.

Temperature’s will dwindle down a bit by Thursday of next week.

Overall, its’ still the summer season in Laredo, so prepare for some more heat!

