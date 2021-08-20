LPD announces Labor Day DWI enforcement initiative

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In just a few weeks, we’ll hit our first holiday before the fall season.

With millions of people off on Labor Day, police want you to know there will be extra set of eyes out on the road.

Laredo police says the holidays bring not only good times, but people drinking and driving.

Not only will they be out patrolling but other agencies will be working overtime to stop impaired drivers behind the wheel.

TxDot provided funding for law enforcement agencies to get paid for their overtime.

Police share these words for people who will be out Labor Day weekend:

“If you’re going to go out and have alcoholic beverages, if you’re going to get to a gathering an carne asada... make sure that you have someone to drive you home that has not been drinking at all,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “Do the responsible thing and don’t get behind the wheel, buzzed or inebriated. If you’re having a get together make sure that the people you are inviting over are not leaving your house intoxicated.”

Police say some of the consequences range from losing your drivers license to a hefty fine of over $1,000 if you are caught.

In other cases, the consequences could end with drivers hurting themselves or others on the road.

